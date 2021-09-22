Alfred Effiong is delighted to have finally opened his scoring account for his new club Sirens FC last weekend in a 3-1 win over Sta Lucia FC at the Hibs Stadium.

The former Malta striker put his name on the scoresheet for his new employers and said that he is pleased to be finally paying back the faith shown in him by the Sirens FC administration following his close-season move to the St Paul’s Bay side.

The win over Sta Lucia FC has enabled Sirens to move up to third place in the Premier League standings on seven points after four matches.

