Women’s football veteran Rebecca D’Agostino has announced her return to the sport after joining Mġarr United ahead of the 2022/2023 MFA Women’s League campaign.

D’Agostino, 39, is considered as a pioneer of the local women’s game. She started playing in the domestic competitions back in the 1996/1997 season with Birkirkara.

At club level, she played with the Stripes, Melita, Hibernians, Mġarr United and Mosta with whom she played her last season in 2019/2020.

