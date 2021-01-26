BOV Premier League side Mosta have agreed a deal to bring in Ghanian player Divine Naah for the rest of the season, the Times of Malta can reveal.

Naah, 24, is a central midfielder who had spells all over Europe before embarking on the Mosta project.

In fact, the Ghanian midfielder was picked by Manchester City in 2014 from the famous Right to Dream Academy which had an official partnership with the City Football Group.

