Michael Carrick has been appointed as the new coach of English second-tier strugglers Middlesbrough, the Championship club announced Monday.

The 41-year-old former Manchester United midfielder and assistant manager replaces Chris Wilder, who was sacked earlier this month, and will be joined at the Riverside Stadium by former Boro boss Jonathan Woodgate, who will return to the northeast club in the role of first-team coach.

“The club is delighted to announce the appointment of Michael Carrick as head coach,” said a statement on Middlesbrough’s website.

