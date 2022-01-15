Nani has signed for Serie A team Venezia as a free agent after the former Manchester United and Portugal winger left Major League Soccer side Orlando City in November.
In a statement released on Friday evening, Venezia said that the 35-year-old has “signed a contract which will keep him at the club until the end of the 2022/23 season”.
