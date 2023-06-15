Former Manchester United and Leeds defender Gordon McQueen died on Thursday aged 70 after a battle with dementia.

Scotland international McQueen, an English title and FA Cup winner during his distinguished career, was diagnosed with vascular dementia in 2021.

His daughter Hayley, a Sky Sports presenter, revealed in an interview in April that McQueen’s condition had been brought on by the heading footballs during his career.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather,” a statement issued on behalf of the McQueen family said.

