Former Manchester United and England midfielder Jesse Lingard said he wanted to “enjoy playing football again” after signing for South Korea’s FC Seoul on Thursday.

The 31-year-old has been without a club since leaving Nottingham Forest at the end of his contract last summer.

Lingard, who spent 22 years at United before leaving Old Trafford in 2022, said joining Seoul was a new challenge and he was “ready to accept it”.

“It’s a new beginning for me, a new chapter in my career,” he told reporters at a press conference after being greeted by fans at the airport.

