A former mayor of Victoria, Paul M. Cassar, has passed away.

In a statement, the Nationalist Party paid tribute to the late mayor who was elected on its behalf serving in the council’s second and third legislatures. He was mayor between 2000 and 2003.

Cassar was the head of the Gozo library between 1952 and 1994. He was involved in several Gozitan organisations, particularly the La Stella Philharmonic Society, in which he also served as president.

He was married to Carmela and had a son, George.