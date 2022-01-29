Former Ta’ Xbiex mayor and Housing Authority chairperson Antoinette Vassallo is to be appointed the new Commissioner for Children, succeeding Pauline Miceli.

Vassallo is also chairperson of the Children and Young Persons Advisory Board in the Family and Children’s Rights Ministry.

The announcement appeared in a Government Gazette notice on Friday. Vassallo will take up her new role for a period of three years from February 1.

Back in 2013, Vassallo, a retired nurse, was appointed chairperson of the Housing Authority. She is married to former Labour MP Adrian Vassallo.

Pauline Miceli was appointed Children’s Commissioner back in 2016 for a period of three years but her term was extended.

“I served two terms as stipulated by law and could have stayed a bit more but I made up my mind on retiring,” Miceli told Times of Malta.

“I had an extremely good relationship with the ministry and my staff, and I’ll be missing the role and my staff.”