AI company EBO has appointed Alec Pereira, an IT consultant with more than 27 years of multinational experience, who now joins the company’s pre-sales division.

Before joining EBO, Pereira was Microsoft’s cloud solutions architect for Western Europe, focusing on the Portuguese market, particularly overseeing mission critical workloads, such as SAP and BCDR.

Gege Gatt, CEO of EBO, described this latest appointment as another step in EBO’s journey to establish itself on the international market and attract foreign talent.

Gatt explained how Pereira’s role within EBO’s team will consolidate its data science and operations departments and help the evaluation of business and technical requirements to form robust technology solutions that meet customer needs.

“Alec will see all technological risks to ensure that solutions we bring to the market are consistent”

“Alec’s strong customer-centric approach brings focus to the central role of solution-engineering at the service of customer strategy. His solution architecture skills examine how different elements of business, information and technology are applied to solve a specific problem,” Gatt said.

“During this process, Alec will oversee all technological risks to ensure that solutions we bring to the market are consistent and develop the value needed,” he added.

Prior to his position at Microsoft, Pereira had worked as a sales engineer at Veritas Technologies for Western Europe, responsible for data protection and data compliance, as well as business development manager for data centre and cloud at Telefónica Brasil, specifically aiming to expand hosting services and public cloud adoption.

Pereira earned a BS in information technologies from Monroe College, New York, NY and spent 11 years in the financial sector, garnering experience in institutions such as BBVA and HSBC.