One of the most in-form teams in this lopsided Premier League campaign is Birkirkara who are at the back of five positive results, a morale-boost streak that has propelled them into eighth place in the standings with 17 points.

The Stripes are still not in the region they aspire to be in the championship table but following four defeats in their opening six games, as well as two enforced mandatory quarantine periods due to COVID-19 which left the team with a game in hand, the recent streak was more than welcomed by the Birkirkara hierarchy.

Birkirkara are bracing themselves for a tough test on Saturday when they face title challengers Gżira United at the Hibs Stadium (kick-off: 2pm).

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the ew sports website by Times of Malta