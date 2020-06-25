Mosta have secured an eye-catching signing when they secured the services of former Milan youngsters Sergio Sanchez.

The 21-year-old speedy winger arrived at the Serie A giants three years ago where he was given his debut with Milan’s Primavera side by coach Gennaro Gattuso, who is currently the coach of Napoli.

Sanchez enjoys a lucrative profile as he came through the Real Madrid youth system and this season he was on the books of Leganes.

However, his contract with the La Liga strugglers has now expired and Sanchez has already agreed terms with Mosta.

Sanchez is expected to put pen to paper on a one-year contract with an option of a further year.

Sources told the Times of Malta that the player is expected to undergo a short trial under the watchful eyes of coach Davor Filipovic and team technical director Mario Muscat who want to make sure that the player has a good physical condition before sealing the deal.