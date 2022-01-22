Former MP Ivan Bartolo, who gave up his seat in parliament for newly elected PN leader Bernard Grech in October 2020, was disappointed that the seat vacated by David Thake was not returned to him but bowed his head to the decision for the sake of party unity.

“If I say that I am not disappointed I would be lying but I entirely respect the decision taken by the Nationalist Party…

“I did not want to create unnecessary rifts, especially at a time when the PN is fully united on far more important challenges facing this country,” he said when contacted.

“The country and the party are no doubt larger than anyone of us, especially me,” he added.

Bartolo had resigned as an MP in October 2020, paving the way for Grech to become leader of the opposition.

Sources within the party said some were suggesting he should be given his seat back but the party machinery preferred opting for Graziella Galea.

The sources said that, apart from increasing female participation in the PN ranks, Galea is the daughter of former minister Ċensu Galea and is considered to be a heavyweight on the district where she contests. She is a former mayor and now a councillor in St Paul’s Bay and will contest the election on the seventh and 12th districts.

“The world is a stage and we are all actors doing our part in life. Life is full of disappointments but life has taught me that our disappointments create the largest opportunities for blessings,” a philosophical Bartolo said as he wished Galea well on her co-option to parliament.

Thake resigned from parliament in the wake of revelations over outstanding VAT dues.

Sources said he told his PN colleagues he did not want to allow the controversy to detract from the party’s work.

Bartolo is president of the PN’s social dialogue and outreach arm as well as a member of the party’s administrative and executive committees.