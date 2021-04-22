Former Nationalist MP Marthese Portelli has been appointed CEO of the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry.

She will be taking on her new role on June 1.

A graduate in law, Portelli occupied senior roles in the corporate world for 13 years in the technology sector, before her seven-year stint as an MP during which she shadowed several portfolios including EU affairs, energy, environment, transport, infrastructure, capital projects, planning and property.

She left politics without warning and with little explanation in February 2020 and took up the leadership of the Malta Developers’ Association a few weeks later.

The chamber said it is confident Portelli will build on its strong legacy and will be an engaging and effective driver of its vision at these challenging times.

“The business community will benefit from her broad skill set and strong personality, which are complemented by values and aspirations that are well aligned with those of the chamber,” it said.