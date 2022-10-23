Dominican friar Marius Zerafa, best known for his role in the successful recovery of Caravaggio’s St Jerome, has died, the Dominic Friars said on Sunday. He was 93.

A former director of museums and author of the Caravaggio Diaries, Zerafa had managed the recovery of the Caravaggio following eight months of tactful negotiations with the thieves.

His book, “The Stolen Caravaggio” tells the story of how this painting was stolen in the late 1980s and how he helped recover it.

He was a distinguished art academic who specialised in Italian art and was a member of the Accademia Tiberina and lecturer at the Angelicum University of Rome for several decades.

He had also been decorated with the Cavaliere al Merito della Repubblica Italiana.

In a post on Facebook, former minister Evarist Bartolo described Zerafa as a “unique, original” personality, an academic and a person of culture.