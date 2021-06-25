Mario Saliba presented a copy of his book, Ħajja u Mewt: Il-Mard u s-Saħħa fi Żmien L-Arċipriet Dun Martin Camilleri (1910-1921) to Nadur archpriest Jimmy Xerri. The presentation took place after Mass celebrated for COVID-19 frontliners at St Peter and St Paul Basilica on Tuesday, June 22.

The book contains a wealth of information on the medical and social history of Gozo during the first two decades of the 20th century. Dr Saliba presents the results of important research on the health and social situation in Gozo at that time, and the contribution archpriest Martin Camilleri of Nadur made to improve the livelihoods of his parishioners.

During this period Gozo was neglected by the British authorities and was riddled with great famine and misery. The author casts his gaze further away from the narrow confines of a parish, church and band. There are other aspects of life that deserve attention, research and writing.

Ħajja u Mewt: Il-Mard u s-Saħħa fi Żmien L-Arċipriet Dun Martin Camilleri contains original documents that have never been published about the Spanish flu in Gozo of 1918-1919 and accounts of several other infectious diseases common in Gozo at that time.

Dr Saliba gives original information about the health services in Gozo at that time, including hospitals, the public health office, the community health system and the doctors and pharmacists practising at that time.

The book can be bought from the Nadur parish office and all proceeds from the book will go to the parish to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the death of Fr Camilleri.