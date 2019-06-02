Former Nationalist MP Louis Refalo, known in Gozo as tal-qaddis, has passed away, aged 69.

The Nationalist Party said in a statement, Mr Refalo will be remembered as a humble gentleman who was always ready to serve the people with a smile. He worked endlessly in the best interests of Gozo and Gozitans.

Mr Refalo served as an MP between 1981 and 1996, following in the footsteps of his father Carmelo, who also served in Parliament as a Nationalist MP.

Mr Refalo was director of Sea Malta and the Freeport.

The Nationalist Party offered its condolences to his family.