Ex-NFL star J.J. Watt and former United States international midfielder Kealia Watt have taken a minority stake in newly promoted English Championship winners Burnley, the couple confirmed on Monday.

Watt, who retired from the NFL at the end of last season, and his wife Kealia travelled to Burnley in March to watch Vincent Kompany’s team face Wigan.

The Clarets subsequently went on to win the Championship, securing their return to the Premier League next season.

“When you invest in a club that’s been around since 1882, you must have great respect for its history and tradition,” the Watts said in a statement on Burnley’s official website.

“We understand that not only are we investing in the squad and manager, we’re investing in the town and its people. We take that responsibility very seriously and intend to work hard in earning their trust and support.”

