Brazilian point guard Palmira Marcal has joined Caffe MOAK Luxol, agency InterPerformances announced on Thursday.

Marcal, joins on the back of a winning season in Brazil with Ituano – a team she had been with for the past three seasons, sounded her enthusiasm following the moves saying: “it will be a great journey”. She has also played in Spain with Olesa, and Croatia with Gospic besides other Brazilian teams.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta