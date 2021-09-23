Retired Greek triple jumper Hrysopiyi Devetzi said on Thursday that she was a victim of sexual assault at the start of her career by “a major athlete.”

A silver medallist from the 2004 Olympics in Athens, Devetzi revealed neither the identity of her alleged attacker nor the year the assault occurred during an interview with Greek television station Alpha but said she had kept quiet to protect his family.

“One day he had called me to his office to talk about athletics and at some point he squeezed me, went to touch me, took off his pants and threw me on the couch,” the 45-year-old said.

“Luckily God helped me and his phone rang and I escaped.

