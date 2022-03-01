A woman was cleared in a drug trafficking case pinned upon a voluntary statement to the police by her former lover who later admitted that it had been a “passionate vendetta”.

The case dated back to August 5, 2010 when the now-53-year-old mother from Floriana was charged with procuring heroin and trafficking cannabis following a report by the man whom she had dated for some seven months.

The couple’s intimate relationship had ended on a sour note, characterised by fighting in the final stages, before a heated argument over the phone, barely two hours before the man turned up at the police headquarters claiming to have important information about a case of drug trafficking.

That afternoon the man requested a meeting with the duty officer at the Drug Squad, proceeding to tell all about Louisa Zammit, his girlfriend since Christmas 2009.

The man claimed that Zammit used to supply him with drugs, although he said that she never told him where she got the drugs from.

He told the police about one occasion when, during a drive around Valletta, Zammit had allegedly made six stops, selling cannabis resin to six people at €25 per five grams.

She had also once told him to go source some heroin for her because she needed to make some cash, the man told the police.

The woman lived in rented property and got by on social benefits, the informant had claimed.

He repeated his account before a Magistrates’ Court admitting that just before going to the police headquarters the former couple had had a “mighty row and broke up”.

Charges were filed against Zammit who explained how for some three months prior to their break-up, she had faced repeated threats from her former lover.

After storming to the police that August afternoon, he had subsequently tried to force open her front door, Zammit said, citing various other examples of the man’s “revengeful” behaviour.

When delivering judgment, the court, presided over by Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras, observed that the prosecution’s case was pinned entirely on the statement supplied by the accused’s ex who subsequently admitted that this was “a passionate vendetta”.

“I was angry at her, of course, [that’s] the truth,” the man said.

This was not the normal case where a suspect gave information after being arrested.

In this case, the informant had gone to the police out of his own free will following a heated argument with the accused who had threatened to report him to the police.

That argument had taken place between 3 and 5pm and by 6.45pm the man had released his statement at police headquarters, telling about her alleged drug trafficking in the presence of her minor children.

But he did not support those allegations with any further evidence.

The court observed further that a search at the suspect’s home had yielded “absolutely nothing unlawful” and no drug-related items in her possession.

Moreover, police had carried out no further investigations and her mobile had not been seized, noted the court.

Given the particular circumstances of the case, it would indeed be dangerous to rely solely upon the ex’s testimony in view of his animosity, the motive behind his statement as well as the fact that there was nothing else to corroborate his version, said the court.

In light of such considerations, the man’s statement did not sufficiently support the charges against the accused who was cleared of all criminal liability.

Lawyers Veronique Dalli and Dean Hili were defence counsel.