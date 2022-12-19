Former Pilatus Bank risk manager Antoniella Gauci and operations supervisor Mehmet Tasli have opted not to testify in money laundering proceedings against the bank and another former top official since a decision by the Attorney General not to prosecute them is still hanging in the balance.

Both Gauci and Tasli were summoned by the defence in ongoing proceedings where the now-shuttered bank and its former anti-money laundering reporting office Claude-Ann Sant Fournier are accused of money laundering.

Sant Fournier is accused of aiding and abetting money laundering activities both in her personal capacity as well as in her former official role at the bank.

Charges were issued against her and Pilatus Bank following a magisterial inquiry that is understood to have cost the state over €7.5 million.

The defence in those proceedings had long been insisting that other former top officials at the bank must be called to testify, questioning why third parties linked to the same alleged crimes were still being “investigated” but not yet charged.

Gauci was present in court, accompanied by her lawyer Roberto Montalto, seated a couple of benches away from her former colleague, Sant Fournier.

But her long-sought testimony did not materialize.

Her lawyer informed Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech that the nolle prosequi (decision not to prosecute) taken by the Attorney General in respect of his client, was currently being challenged by NGO Repubblika before the First Hall, Civil Court.

In those proceedings, pending before Mr Justice Christian Falzon Scerri, the group is claiming that the AG’s decision not to prosecute a number of former top Pilatus officials, including Gauci and Tasli, was “null, invalid and ineffective” since it ran counter to directions issued by the magistrate conducting the inquiry into suspected financial crimes at the bank.

Montalto also explained that Gauci had requested to intervene in those proceedings filed by Repubblika. Her request was turned down by the judge, prompting her lawyer to file another application asking for leave to appeal the judge’s refusal.

In light of that state of affairs, the nolle prosequi in Gauci’s regard was not yet definitive, her lawyer explained.

For this reason, when Gauci took the witness stand she opted not to testify.

Sant Fournier’s lawyers, Stefano Filletti and Kathleen Calleja Grima, reserved the right to summon her again at a later stage.

“She is only more than too willing to testify”, Gauci’s lawyer said.

Mehmet Tasli was next in line, joining the sitting via video conference.

But once again, “since the nolle prosequi was being attacked by the NGO,” and since Repubblika were also challenging the Police Commissioner to take criminal action against a number of Pilatus officials, including Tasli, the witness chose not to testify.

Faced with that argument, the defence called for a clarification from the prosecution as to what decision had been taken in respect of the former Pilatus officials.

AG lawyer Kevin Valletta, who was stepping in as prosecutor on the day, said that “at present there were no proceedings against Tasli and Gauci.”

“Was that [nolle prosequi] decision taken?” Magistrate Frendo Dimech asked point blank.

“In terms of article 569(6) [of the Criminal Code] that decision was taken by the AG,” answered Valletta.

“Tasli was investigated, he made sworn statements and testified at the inquiry. He always informed police when he came to Malta. We were informed through media of the nolle prosequi in his regard,” intervened his lawyer, Giannella de Marco.

“He did not testify in this inquiry,” rebutted Calleja Grima.

“I’m only being informed today,” remarked the Magistrate, pointing out that all international arrest warrants issued by a magistrate were still in force and no AG could stop them.

“They are not European Arrest Warrants,” explained the court.

Tasli, like Gauci, also chose not to testify in view of the fact that the nolle prosequi in his regard was still being challenged.

Inspector Pauline D’Amato née Bonello, one of the investigating officers in the Pilatus case, was summoned next, explaining that she had not been involved in the inquiry but only afterwards.

She confirmed receiving a “thick document” drawn up by UK firm Duff and Phelps, tasked by the inquiring magistrate to scan all bank documents and electronic equipment.

The inspector confirmed that she had been given a copy of the timeline drawn up by the inquiring magistrate, along with final recommendations for charges to be issued against a number of individuals.

Asked by Calleja Grima whether she had access to the testimonies given in the inquiry, the witness replied in the negative.

“Did you ask for those?”asked the defence lawyer, pointing out that transcripts of those testimonies were available to the Police Commissioner.

“No,” replied the inspector.

“I never saw what those testimonies were and never asked for them.”

Sant Fournier was first being investigated in her official capacity at the bank.

“Was there some new evidence between police bail and charges to justify her being prosecuted in her personal capacity?”pressed on the lawyer.

The inspector said that a few hours before the arraignment, charges were issued by two AG lawyers who told police that they “sought advice and that the AG had said that charges were also to be issued in her personal capacity,” said the inspector.

Duff and Phelps had made a disclaimer that “they heard no one, no testimonies,” the defence stressed when the court asked if that report drawn up by the UK firm had also included transcripts of testimonies.

“That report made constant reference to ‘bank operations’,” said Calleja Grima.

Asked whether there had been any investigation as to Sant Fournier’s personal operations, the witness again replied in the negative.

Pressed further to explain what investigations had been carried out with respect to third parties, the inspector hesitated, explaining that she “could not talk about other persons” and that there were “pending investigations.”

“Inquiry into CSF’s involvement in the bank….” Did you investigate? Beyond the inquiry and financial investigation re CSF “I did nothing further.”

The inquiry report itself pointed out a whole list of “suspicious transactions,” said the witness, prompting the court to point out that ‘suspicious transactions’ were administrative matters.

“God forbid we end up inundated with cases about suspicious transactions!”observed the magistrate.

“We consulted the AG. Obviously we saw the report, read it together, discussed and reached the conclusion of issuing charges for money laundering. We took her [Sant Fournier’s ] statements. She answered no question and gave us nothing else to go by,” explained the inspector.

Sant Fournier’s lawyers said that while they had no issue with the nolle prosequi issued in respect of Gauci, they questioned why criminal charges had been issued against their client who held a similar position at the bank.

The case continues.