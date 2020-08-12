Former prime minister Lawrence Gonzi is among a group of Nationalist Party heavyweights being consulted by leadership hopeful Bernard Grech.

Nationalist Party sources told Times of Malta that Gonzi and a number of other party grandees had attended meetings and been present in conference calls in which Grech’s potential leadership and the race to get him there was discussed at length in recent days.

Although the former party leader is said to have originally backed MEP Roberta Metsola for the post, sources said he had “come on board” once it became clear Grech would take on incumbent Adrian Delia in a two-horse-race.

Gonzi could not be reached for comments.

Nominations for the election closed on Monday and the starting pistol was fired for a two-horse race that could end as late as the first week of October.

Party sources said that Delia is planning to pitch an ‘anti-establishment’ campaign.

The PN had originally banned media appearances by the contenders until a lengthy due diligence process of up to six weeks is concluded. However, the party insiders said this ban had been lifted.

Meanwhile, it is understood that other party heavyweights working behind the scenes on Grech’s campaign include Louis Galea, who until recently was tasked with overhauling the PN’s rules and image.

A former PN general secretary, Galea has long been one of the party’s key strategists and had himself once contested the top job back in 2004. He was beaten by Gonzi.

The party sources said that former Gozo minister Chris Said is also advising Grech.

Said had also contested a leadership race, but was beaten by Delia.

Grech’s supporters have been holding regular meetings, including a conference call at 3pm on Monday.

Public relations

Times of Malta is also informed that Alessandro Farrugia, a former spokesman for former president Guido de Marco, will be coordinating Grech’s public relations.

On Saturday, Times of Malta reported the results of a preliminary poll which found that nearly two-thirds of PN members prefer Grech to Delia.

Conducted by MISCO among 400 randomly selected PN members, the poll outlines a clear preference for Grech.

Asked to make a choice between Delia and Grech, 63 per cent said they would choose the latter while 17 per cent stated that they would again opt for Delia and 20 per cent declined to answer.