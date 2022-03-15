Former PN MP Mario Galea has appeared at a Labour conference about mental health.

Galea resigned his candidature with the PN on the opening day of the election campaign last month.

In his address on Thursday, Galea said Prime Minister Robert Abela’s wife Lydia had invited him to address the conference.

He said he had made it clear upon resigning that he would continue speaking out about mental health issues and animal rights.

“This was my first invite after resigning from politics, I want to do my part to keep mental health high on the agenda”, Galea said while on a podium emblazoned with the 'Robert Abela 2022' slogan.

Galea, who has long faced mental health issues, claimed after his resignation that he was stigmatised by two PN officials in particular, one of whom has since quit. He refused to identify them but said they had made his life "hell".

Speaking on Tuesday, the former MP said that while he always believed politics should be kept out of mental health issues, this does not mean he should not address a political conference about the topic.

“At the end of the day, it is politicians who can make a difference. It is a balancing act. I am not here to allow people to use me. Neither am I here because I am in favour or against a particular party," he insisted.

He joked that he would be holding Lydia Abela to account, making sure she keeps her promises about tackling mental health.

“Do not forget us once you are in government, whoever may be in government”, he appealed to both political parties.

“I was close to committing suicide two years ago. I am trying to raise more awareness about mental health problems."

