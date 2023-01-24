Fernando Santos, who was the Portuguese national team’s manager until last month, was on Tuesday named as Poland’s new coach.

“From today, I am Polish,” Santos declared at the official ceremony in Warsaw.

“It is an honour to continue my work as a trainer here,” he added.

Santos, 68, succeeds Czeslaw Michniewicz, who was sacked last month following a last-16 appearance at the World Cup in Qatar.

Poland finished second in their group, beating Saudi Arabia, drawing with Mexico and losing to eventual champions Argentina.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt