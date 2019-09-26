A former prison warden was acquitted of grievously injuring his mother in a domestic argument after the woman forgave her son and refused to testify against him.

The 34-year-old man, whose name is not being published to protect the identity of his victim, had been targeted by criminal prosecution following the incident, allegedly sparked by a mother and son row over a cluttered passageway at the family home. In the incident, the victim suffered a fractured hand.

In his statement to the police a day after the episode in June 2018, the accused had explained how his mother had a habit of letting clutter pile up in the corridor.

That day, while on his way out to work, the man had confronted his mother, telling her over and over that he had no time to clear it up himself owing to his work hours.

However, the matter escalated when the mother had allegedly hit back verbally, approaching her son during the altercation and blocking his way past her.

That was when the accused had pushed the woman aside, causing her to topple over and fall, fracturing her hand. The son persistently denied having ever hit his mother.

The man was subsequently charged with grievously injuring his mother without intending to endanger her life, causing her to fear violence as well as insulting and threatening her.

Yet, barely a week after the incident, the alleged victim had declared in court that she would not testify against her son since she had forgiven him for all that had happened.

Proceedings, however, continued since the charges were prosecutable irrespective of the complaint by the injured party.

But since the mother had not explained under oath how she had suffered a fractured hand, as medically certified after the incident, the alleged wrongdoing had not been sufficiently proved.

The court, presided over by magistrate Audrey Demicoli, thereby pronounced an acquittal.

Meanwhile, sources speaking to Times of Malta said the charges had cost the man his job.

Inspector Shawn Pawney prosecuted. Lawyers Edward Gatt and Ishmael Psaila were defence counsel.