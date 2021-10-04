A female prisoner who was found guilty of slightly injuring a prison officer who was escorting her to the hospital emergency department was placed under probation after the court confirmed that she was no longer the ‘trouble maker’ she used to be.

Lorraine Vella, a 49-year-old mother, was spending time behind bars when the incident took place three years ago.

An argument with a female prison warder at Mount Carmel Hospital broke out earlier that day when the woman was told that she would not be let out of her cell.

She insisted on being allowed out into the yard for a cigarette and reacted with allegedly foul language when permission was refused, landing three days of confinement.

But soon she had to be escorted to Mater Dei Hospital after telling her warders that she had swallowed a key.

Arguing with the warder whom she blamed for the trouble, Vella suddenly lunged at her grabbing her by the hair and neck.

She was subsequently charged with slightly injuring the correctional officer, violently assaulting, insulting and threatening her, uttering foul language, refusing to obey legitimate orders as well as recidivism.

Several prison and police officers, doctors and probation officers testified in the proceedings.

Those testimonies not only shed light upon the dynamics of the incident but also upon the character of the accused who had a difficult upbringing, landing on the wrong side of the law when she was still a minor.

Her criminal record reflected her unruly character with offences dating back to 2007.

However, over the past year or so, Vella’s attitude had “completely” changed, testified one warder at the female section.

She was no longer a “trouble maker” but a valid candidate for community work, manifesting a good relationship with fellow inmates and prison officials, the court was told.

Her attitude had greatly improved, said another witness.

A psychiatrist who followed Vella’s progress testified that the woman was always well behaved and was striving to reform herself.

A representative from Caritas confirmed that the accused had followed a drug. rehabilitation programme designed for inmates who were nearing completion of their prison term.

The woman was responding “positively,” the witness said.

In light of all evidence, Magistrate Simone Grech, whilst declaring the accused guilty of causing slightly injuries, violent assault, insults, threats and disobeying legitimate orders, acquitted her of the other charges.

The court spared the accused a jail term, placing her instead under a 3-year probation order, a restraining order and a treatment order to help the woman handle her personal difficulties.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Francesca Zarb were defence counsel.