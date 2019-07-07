Former Brazil legend Roberto Carlos will be making the trip to Malta next week. The former Real Madrid and Inter defender is an ambassador of online casino Lucky.io and will meet up with the charitable paediatric cancer organization Puttinu Cares to offer an exciting football session with children undergoing cancer treatment.

The Brazil World Cup winner will be signing several merchandise items, which will then be auctioned off during the 15th edition of the annual three-day Puttinu Cares Foundation football marathon.

In addition, he will make a significant donation to the Puttinu Cares Foundation on behalf of Lucky.io.

Roberto Carlos is considered to be one of the best left-backs ever in football. He grew up in a family from an economically deprived area in Brazil with little financial resources and had to work during his childhood.

After his football career took off with the Brazilian club Atletico Mineiro it was not long before he started playing for European high-end clubs.

He played with Real Madrid for 11 years in which he contributed to many of the team's victories.

Roberto Carlos’ visit and the event will be a private one, however, the signed merchandise will be up for the public to bid for during the Puttinu Cares Football Marathon being held from 13-15 September.

This football event is open to all the public. For those keen to meet the star in person, a competition is being organised that will see three lucky participants meet the Brazilian legend.

Lucky.io is a casino where players become the house. By allowing players to buy digital tokens, Lucky.io also allows them to become shareholders of the business, meaning that, even when they lose, their shares gain in value. It is built on blockchain-based technology - the same system that underpins highly trending cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and has attracted many celebrities from all over the world.

Set up in 2002, the Puttinu Cares Cancer Support Group stems from an idea and desire to offer a holistic approach to care for families with children suffering from cancer.

The support group offers guidance for parents in order to help them deal with this ordeal ahead and give them hope for a better future.

The organisation has also acquired a number of properties in Sutton, UK, in the vicinity of the Royal Marsden Hospital, where most of the young Maltese patients travel to for treatment. The Puttinu Cares Foundation is currently raising funds to expand its accommodation from Sutton to Central London.

For more information and to participate, visit https://Lucky.io. For more information about Puttinu Cares, visit http://puttinucares.org.