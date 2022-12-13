Former Malta international referee and sports administrator Antonio Briguglio was honoured for his long-standing service to Maltese sport when he was awarded a Medal for services to the Republic (Midalja għall-Qadi tar Repubblika).

Briguglio is mostly remembered for his long career as a football referee. He started his career in 1961 and for 16 years he was on the FIFA/UEFA referees board and also served as a UEFA observer and also attained the UEFA C Licence in football coaching.

Briguglio was the only Maltese referee to be appointed by FIFA to control the match between Saudi Arabia and Iran in Asia and was named as assistant referee for the UEFA U-21 final between England and Germany that was played at the Nou Camp Stadium in Barcelona.

During his career, he attended several advanced courses for referees and administration that were hosted by UEFA, the English FA, the Italian Football Federation and the Germany Olympic Committee,

