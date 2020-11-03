The Philadelphia 76ers said Monday the team had named Daryl Morey as president of basketball operations, the former Houston Rockets executive whose tweeted support for Hong Kong protesters last year triggered the NBA’s feud with China.

In a statement, the Sixers said the 48-year-old was seen as the perfect choice to help turn the team from postseason also-rans to championship contenders.

During Morey’s 2007-2020 reign in the Houston front office, the team compiled a 640-400 record and never had a losing season. The Rockets reached the playoffs on 10 occasions during that time.

“Daryl Morey is one of the very best front-office executives in the NBA and I’m thrilled to welcome him to Philadelphia as the 76ers President of Basketball Operations,” Sixers managing partner Josh Harris said.

