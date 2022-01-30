The Maltese waterpolo community on Sunday woke up mourning the loss of one of the greatest in the local game following the news of the death of Sandro Cosby.

Cosby was regarded as one of the best goalkeepers to have played the game in Malta not only for his former club San Ġijan ASC but also for the national team.

During his career, Cosby has been a pivotal figure for the Saints as his heroics in between goal has helped the club to numerous domestic honours in the 1990s.

Cosby’s former club, San Ġiljan ASC led the tributes to their former goalkeeper.

“San Giljan ASC mourns the loss of former San Giljan and Malta National Goalkeeper, Sandro Cosby,” San Ġiljan ASC said in a statement.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta