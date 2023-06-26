Former Scotland manager Craig Brown has died at the age of 82, one of his former clubs Aberdeen confirmed on Monday.

Brown was his nation’s longest-serving manager, taking charge of 71 games from 1993 to 2001, during which time he secured qualification for Euro 96 and the 1998 World Cup.

He was also part of the Scotland coaching staff for the 1986 and 1990 World Cup finals.

Brown went onto manage Preston North End and Motherwell before ending his career at Aberdeen in 2013 and becoming a director at Pittodrie.

