Chievo Verona, who spent 17 seasons in Serie A, were wound up after failing to find an investor to resolve their financial problems, the local authorities announced on Tuesday.

Chievo were in Serie B last season but failed to satisfy the Italian second division’s financial solvency criteria and were relegated to Serie D.

They needed to put their affairs in order to enter that competition before it kicked off its season.

The deadline for Serie D registration was Tuesday and the club desperately sought a buyer to bail it out but failed.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta