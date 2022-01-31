Ħamrun Spartans are set for a busy final hours of the January transfer window as the Malta champions are set to part ways with midfielder Matthew Guillaumier who is heading on loan with Serie B side Reggina.

The Times of Malta had already reported on Saturday that the Spartans were in advanced talks with Reggina to let Guillaumier join the Serie B club on loan until the end of the season.

Now, it has been confirmed that there is an agreement in place between the two clubs, with Guillaumier set to head to Italy on Monday morning to complete his transfer.

If the transfer is completed in time, Guillaumier will become the second Maltese player to be on the books of a Serie B club this season after last summer Alex Satariano agreed to join Frosinone.

