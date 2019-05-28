Former Sliema mayor Nicholas Dimech has had his acquittal on bribery and threats against a public officer confirmed on appeal.

The case revolved around allegations made by the Sliema council’s former contracts manager Stephen Buhagiar, who claimed that Mr Dimech had demanded a commission on a service contract awarded by the council.

The contract was assigned for a trial period of six months in September 2009 following a 6-3 vote in favour, on the condition that it could be terminated if councillors were not pleased with the services offered by Mr Buhagiar.

In fact, in March 2010 the majority of councillors had declared that they were not satisfied with the service provided and had minuted that the contract was to be awarded to someone else.

Following that decision, Mr Buhagiar had complained to the police and said that he had lost the contract because he had refused to pay a bribe.

Mr Dimech was initially acquitted of bribery charges by a Magistrates’ Courts in July 2018.

The Attorney General had appealed that decision.

On Tuesday, Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera, noted that there was clear evidence that the tender had been awarded by a vote and “did not depend solely upon the accused”, Mr Dimech.

Likewise, the decision to remove Mr Buhagiar from the job had been approved by a majority vote as minuted in the records of the meeting.

Mr Buhagiar had only filed a report about the alleged bribery after the council had decided to remove him, the court noted, saying one would have expected him to file a report as soon as the alleged bribery attempt happened.

Even if the alleged bribe was actually offered - something Mr Dimech strongly denied throughout - the prosecution had failed to prove that it was related to the his role as mayor.

This meant that one of the essential requirements for the offence of bribery, namely that the official sought the bribe to do something he was duty-bound to do, had not been proved, the court said.

The court agreed with the Attorney General's arguments that statements Mr Dimech gave to Malta Today and The Sunday Times of Malta were intended to tarnish prosecutors.

However, they could not be classified as insults or threats in terms of criminal law, it said.

In the light of all evidence, including the testimony of the accused whose “behaviour” at the witness stand had been assessed by the judge, the court rejected the appeal and confirmed the acquittal.

Lawyers Mark Vassallo and Edward Gatt were defence counsel.