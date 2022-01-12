Former Sliema Wanderers stalwart Maurice Walsh passed away on Wednesday, aged 91.

Walsh has enjoyed a very successful career at the Wanderers which saw him don the blue colours for 13 years.

During his time at the Premier League club, Walsh managed to help the Blues win three league titles, two FA Trophies, the Cassar Cup twice and the Scicluna Cup four times.

In total, Walsh played 149 games and scored 53 goals.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta