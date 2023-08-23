Former Ħamrun Spartans striker Dodo Soares has enjoyed a dream debut for his new club Al-Ain as the Cape Verde forward netted the winner in his team’s league opener against Al Bukayriyah on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old forward left the Spartans last May after helping them to win their ninth Premier League title and decided to continue his career in Saud Arabia with Al-Ain.

On Tuesday, Soares made his competitive debut for his club in their league opener against Al Bukayriyah and the talented forward made a huge statement when scored a spectacular winner on 53 minutes.

Dodo received the ball on the left channel and using his renowned speed, he moved past two defenders before hitting a rasping drive that flew into the top corner of the net.

