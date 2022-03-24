Former Tottenham and England striker Jermain Defoe on Thursday announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 39.

Defoe is the ninth-highest scorer in Premier League history, with 162 goals in 496 appearances.

His career ended with a second spell at Sunderland, with his final appearance for the League One side coming as a substitute in Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Lincoln.

“After 22 years in the game, I have decided to retire from professional football,” he posted on Instagram.

“It’s been a really tough decision, and one I have discussed with my family and those closest to me.”

