Former Tottenham Hotspur and England winger Aaron Lennon announced his retirement from football on Tuesday, saying the “time is right to hang my boots up”.

The 35-year-old, who also played for Everton, Leeds and Burnley, left the Clarets for a second time when his contract expired after the end of last season.

And with Lennon, capped 21 times by England, not receiving what he felt was a worthwhile offer to continue playing, he has now called time on his career.

