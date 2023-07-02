Former Form 5 students at St Aloysius College who bid farewell to their school in 1968 got together again recently at a reunion at the college.

The reunion began with Mass celebrated in the inner chapel of the college by Fr Victor Degabriele SJ. It was offered for the repose of the souls of those of the 1968 cohort who are known to have passed away: Antoine Agius, Patrick Attard, Leo Bartolo, Leon Bencini, Martin Bonnici, Paul Bonnici Mallia, Wilfred Borg, Walter Caruana, Anthony Degaetano, Joseph Micallef, George Mifsud Chircop, Joseph Muscat and Pierre Muscat.

After Mass, those present made their way to the foyer for drinks and finger food and to reminisce about old times and share current experiences.

Those in attendance were Victor Anastasi, Charles Attard Bezzina, David Attard, Alex Aquilina, Charles Bezzina, Mario Bonello, Daniel Borg, Martin Borg, William Buttigieg, John Cachia, Lino Casapinta, Pierre Cauchi, Brian Ciappara, Joseph Coppini, Joseph Debono, Vincent De Gaetano, Denis Delucca, Ray Demicoli, Simon Fenech, Peter Galea, Paul Gauci Maistre, Louis Jones, Christopher Laferla, Peter Paul Micallef, Stephen Mifsud, Lawrence Mizzi, Peter Muscat, Francis Pace Lupi, Josef Preziozi, Joseph Refalo, Philip Testaferrata Bonici, Norman Vella and John Zammit.

All those present thanked Paul Gauci Maistre for having, as on previous occasions, taken upon himself the task of organising the reunion, and augured that it would become an annual event.