A new planning application has set its sights on the former HSBC branch in St Julian’s which has been earmarked for the development of a 10-storey hotel, attracting objections to the demolition of the modernist building designed by architect Richard England.

Architectural heritage practitioner Edward Said and environmental NGO Din l-Art Ħelwa have filed objections to PA/06674/22 which will eradicate the building, designed by the internationally acclaimed Maltese architect for the former Mid-Med Bank in the 1960s and 1970s.

Said said that rather than all having the same look, each Mid-Med branch had an architectural identity conceived in reflection of the locality’s size and site. He said that although they all had an international modernist aesthetic, most included regionalist nuances harking to the Maltese vernacular.

He argued that while others have been "demolished or modified unrecognisably", a few branches such as the defunct ones in Msida and St Paul’s Bay merit “respectable preservation”.

“Surely the present architects can sensitively integrate the exterior of the present building in their proposal,” he held.

In its objection, Din l-Art Ħelwa argued that the building proposed for demolition was an example of regional modernism designed by England in the 1960s and of heritage value in its own right.

“This building is reflective of the modernist period and has a degree of architectural style, its facade is indicative of regional modernism through its adaptation to the Maltese urbanscape and part of the architectural history of the Maltese islands. There is no justification for its demolition which is objectionable in principle,” it said.

It referred to planning policies which deal with the preservation of buildings and which specifically refer to “a general presumption against the demolition of scheduled and vernacular buildings”.

The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage also objected to the proposal which, it noted, was just 13 metres from the grade 1 Spinola Palace and gardens and on the border of the locality’s urban conservation area (UCA) on the rear.

It observed that there were also likely to be Second World War public air raid shelters in the area.

“The Superintendence, along with the Cultural Heritage Advisory Committee note with concern that the application is proposing the total demolition of a building of evident architectural value as well as a considerable increase in height,” it said.

While objecting to the total demolition of the building, they recommended that the existing facade is retained and integrated in a revised proposal.

“The proposed extension is to be constructed in a manner that respects the modernist architecture of the existing building,” it said, adding that it expected a reduction in the overall height of the building since the proposal will have an unacceptable impact on the scheduled building nearby as well as on the UCA.

It is understood that the St Julian’s local council is due to discuss the application to formulate its position on the matter.