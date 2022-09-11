Former students of Mater Admirabilis College of Education (MACE), who attended between 1979 and 1972, celebrated 50 years since they left college at a reunion on June 6.
Over 65 teachers turned up, a few of whom had flown in from Canada, Italy and the UK.
There were hugs, laughter, excitement, good old remembrances and tears as the former students met for a thanksgiving mass at Sarria church in Floriana, celebrated by Fr Michael Debono, SJ, and Fr Julian Sammut, OFM, son and brother of two ex-students.
Mass was offered for the repose of those students who had passed away over the years. Some of the former students animated mass.
The event ended with a buffet lunch at the Grand Hotel Excelsior in Floriana.
