Former students of Mater Admirabilis College of Education (MACE), who attended between 1979 and 1972, celebrated 50 years since they left college at a reunion on June 6.

Over 65 teachers turned up, a few of whom had flown in from Canada, Italy and the UK.

There were hugs, laughter, excitement, good old remembrances and tears as the former students met for a thanksgiving mass at Sarria church in Floriana, celebrated by Fr Michael Debono, SJ, and Fr Julian Sammut, OFM, son and brother of two ex-students.

Mass was offered for the repose of those students who had passed away over the years. Some of the former students animated mass.

The event ended with a buffet lunch at the Grand Hotel Excelsior in Floriana.