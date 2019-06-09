A former editor of The Sunday Times of Malta has been recognised for his lifelong contribution to Maltese journalism.



Laurence Grech was honoured with the 2019 Gold Award at the Institute of Maltese Journalists’ annual award ceremony on Saturday evening.



The Gold Award is given to an individual who has distinguished themselves in local journalism. It is sponsored by the Tumas Fenech Foundation for Education in Journalism.



Mr Grech rose up the ranks of journalism over the course of a career spanning five decades, joining the Times of Malta as a reporter in 1963 and eventually becoming editor of The Sunday Times of Malta in March 1991. He served more than 16 years in that role, retiring in October 2007.

In the ensuing years, Mr Grech distinguished himself for his insightful political commentary. He is a regular guest on politically-themed TV and radio shows. Mr Grech also sits on the board of Times of Malta publisher Allied Newspapers.



Former ambassador Anthony Debono presented Mr Grech with the award on behalf of President Emeritus Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca.

In her congratulatory speech, President Emeritus Coleiro Preca praised Mr Grech for having developed the Sunday Times into a newspaper spanning all aspects of Maltese society and with columnists expressing a variety of contrasting opinions.

"A clear sign of his success was that the newspaper he led grew extraordinarily, in its number of pages, circulation and advertising.

Alan Deidun, Laurence Grech and Valhmor Camilleri with their awards.

"His contribution to Maltese journalism is both profound and prolonged".

Mr Grech thanked the IGM for the award and singled out his mentors George Sammut and Anthony Montanaro for special praise.

Mr Grech was one of three members of the Times of Malta family to be awarded on the night. Sports editor Valhmor Camilleri took home the award for Sports Print Journalism, while biologist and columnist Alan Deidun won two awards - one for Environmental Journalism and the other for Opinion Articles.