AaB Aalborg are currently gracing the fields of the Maltese football pitches on a winter training camp that will help them recharge their batteries ahead of the second part of their Danish season.

Sitting in fourth and with an important league tie against Midtylland looming, Aalborg found themselves without a coach prior to embarking on a trip to Malta for the Tipsport Cup – a friendly tournament which pits them against WSG Tirol, Sigma Olomouc and Spartak Trnava.

Their coach Marti Cifuentes will swap Aalborg’s post with that of Hammarby of Sweden as of March 1 and has not travelled to Malta with the team, leaving former Serie A player Oscar Hiljemark in charge of the squad together with another assistant coach during their stay in Malta.

