Former Tonga international halfback Taniela Moa has died at the age of 36, the country’s rugby ruling body announced on Thursday.

“Such sad news to receive about the passing of Taniela Moa,” wrote the Tonga Rugby Union on their Twitter account without giving a cause of death.

Moa, who could play scrum half or fly-half, appeared 21 times for Tonga between 2011 and 2015.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta