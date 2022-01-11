Former Turkey international defender Ahmet Calik has died at the age of 27.

Calik, who was playing for Turkish Super Lig side Konyaspor and spent three years with Galatasaray, was killed in a car accident on Tuesday.

“We are in deep sorrow to have lost our player Ahmet Calik who earned our fans’ and city’s love since the first day he arrived at Konyaspor,” the club posted on Twitter.

An investigation has been launched to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Calik, who started his career with local club Genclerbirligi, made more than 50 appearances for Galatasaray during a three-year spell before joining Konyaspor in 2020, where he made 51 appearances.

