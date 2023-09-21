Gejtu Tanti, a former president of the UĦM Voice of the Workers, has died, aged 66.

In a post on Facebook, Gejtu Vella, who served alongside Tanti in the UĦM as general secretary, paid tribute to Tanti and offered condolences to his family.

Tanti joined the public service in 1976 and was seconded to the Union Ħaddiema Magħqudin in 1991.

He was appointed secretary of the General Service Section in 1987 and was subsequently appointed assistant secretary general in 1991 and president of the union in 1998.

He held this position for 13 years until 2011 when he returned to the public service.

Tanti was a member of the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development, the Employment Relations Board, the Retail Price Index Advisory Committee, the National Information Society Advisory Council, the Panel of Assessors (Social Security Act) representing employees, the Worker of the Year Award and Council Member of the Confederation of Malta Trade Unions.

He was appointed director of the Employment and Training Corporation in July 2011.

Tanti has contributed to various journals and newspapers and participated in various conferences both locally and abroad.

He represented the UĦM and the CMTU in various conferences organised by the International Labour Organisation, the International Trade Union Confederation, the European Trade Union Confederation, and the European Federation of Public Service Employees, among others.