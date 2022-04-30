Former US women’s national team goalkeeper Hope Solo, arrested last month on alcohol-related charges, said Friday she is entering an in-patient alcohol treatment program.

The 40-year-old American helped US squads win 2008 and 2012 Olympic gold medals and the 2015 Women’s World Cup title.

“I will be voluntarily entering an in-patient alcohol treatment program to address my challenges with alcohol,” Solo said in a Twitter post.

“At this time, my energies and focus are totally directed to my health, healing and taking care of my family.”

