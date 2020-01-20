Maltese football was rocked by the news of the death of former Valletta and Malta midfielder Josie Urpani on Monday at the age of 83 years.

Urpani was one of the best players to don the colours of in the 1960s and his talent inevitably helped him to represent the Malta national team.

“We are extremely saddened to report that our former midfielder Josie Urpani passed away. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Josie’s family and friends at this sad and difficult time,” Valletta FC said in a statement on Monday.

Born on October 10, 1936, Urpani showed his potential from a very young age. He was 18 when he made his senior debut for Valletta FC on November 28, 1954 in a 2-0 victory over Birkirkara.

Urpani, who played as an attacking midfielder, went on to establish himself as a key member of the Valletta team with whom he won three championships and other major domestic honours, including the FA Trophy, on two occasions, Cassar Cup and the Scicluna Cup.

With Valletta, Urpani played over 150 league matches, scoring 56 goals, and 23 appearances in the FA Trophy competition, scoring seven goals. He also netted seven goals in other competitions.

At international level, Urpani made his bow for Malta in the 3-0 friendly win against Denmark XI on January 25, 1958, becoming the second Valletta FC player, together with Jackie Grech, to don the Malta shirt after Joe Cilia. He played seven times for the national team, scoring one goal in the 3-1 defeat to Denmark in a European Championship qualifier. The match was played on December 8, 1962 at the Empire Stadium.

The Malta Football Association also issued a statement to honour the memory of Urpani.

“The Malta Football Association is deeply saddened by the news that former Malta player Josie Urpani has passed away. He was 83,” the local governing body of football said.

“The Malta FA extends its profound condolences to the family and friends of Josie Urpani at this sad time.