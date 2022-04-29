Former Valletta FC coach Antonio Jose Cardoso Mendes has been appointed as the new Malta U-19 coach, the Malta FA announced in a statement.

The Portuguese coach arrived in Malta last season to take over the reins of Valletta FC. However, his experience at the capital club came to an end earlier this year when he was replaced by Serbian Danilo Doncic.

Here, the Malta FA set their sights on the former Vitoria Guimaraes coach to take charge one of his youth selections and decided to give him the reins of the U-19 team following the departure of Andrea Tedesco.

In a statement, Bjorn Vassallo, the Malta FA president, said: “When Andrea Tedesco decided to step down from the role, the Association started to look for his replacement. Following a shortlist of selected coaches, the decision was to offer the role to Mr Mendes since we believe he is the ideal candidate brining with him vast experience having worked for a number of years in the youth football sector in his native Portugal but also in the Asian continent.

